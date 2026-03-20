Uttarakhand HC declines relief to ‘Mohd’ Deepak, imposes social media bar

The Uttarakhand high court on Friday declined to grant relief to Kotdwar-based gym owner Deepak Kumar, better known as “Mohammed” Deepak, and ordered him not to make any posts on social media on the matter and cooperate with the police in the investigation. Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar alias Mohammad Deepak, in New Delhi on February 23 (PTI)

Kumar, who defended a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by Bajranj Dal workers on January 26, had asked the high court to quash a first information report (FIR) filed against him on January 31, and sought FIRs against right-wing leaders who issued threats against him. Kumar also sought police protection for his family and an inquiry against police personnel for their partisan conduct.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, who heard the petition filed by Kumar and his associate, Vijay Rawat, observed that the petitioners “accused” in the FIR registered at Kotdwar police station in Pauri Garhwal district, and could not simultaneously seek police protection when they were being investigated. The court also emphasised that Kumar should allow the police to do their job and investigate all the cases.

The 46-year-old gym owner stood up for a local shopkeeper after a group of Bajrang Dal activists were forcing him to rename his establishment. When the activists questioned his intervention and asked him to identify himself, Kumar famously said, “My name is Mohammad Deepak”. A video clip of the confrontation made its way to social media.

The matter escalated further on January 31 when a large group of right-wing activists staged a demonstration outside Deepak’s gym in Kotdwar, demanding that he come outside.

Four FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter in Kotdwar- one on the complaint of the Muslim shopkeeper, Wakeel Ahmed for January 26 incident, the second on a complaint by a Kotdwar resident against Deepak Kumar and his friend Vijay Rawat for January 26 incident, the third by a police official against unidentified right wing activists in connection with the January 31 incident and fourth on the complaint of Deepak Kumar for threatening him and announcing a reward of ₹2 lakh for killing him.

During Friday’s hearing, the state government told the court that two FIRs were registered on the complaint of the petitioners on February 8 and February 11 at the Kotdwar police station.

The court said the petitioners had suppressed this fact in their plea. The bench also declined to entertain the plea seeking police protection for the petitioners and their families, noting that the applicants are currently under investigation and police were competent to ensure necessary security if required.

The state government also told the court that a police team had been deployed near Deepak Kumar’s gym. On his demand for disciplinary proceedings against police personel, the court said it was inappropriate for individuals facing police investigation to demand a probe against their investigators.