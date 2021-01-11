IND USA
BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi skipped a DNA test in December citing ill health.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi skipped a DNA test in December citing ill health.
india news

Uttarakhand HC stays DNA test of BJP MLA accused of rape till Jan 13

  • While granting a stay on DNA testing for three days, the high court also decided to hear the matter on January 13
By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:40 PM IST

The Uttarakhand high court on Monday stayed the order of a lower court for a DNA test of BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi who has been accused of rape and fathering an illegitimate child, the lawmaker’s counsel said.

The high court’s order came on a petition filed by the MLA challenging the order of a lower court in Dehradun last month ordering him to appear for DNA test.

While granting a stay on DNA testing for three days, the high court also decided to hear the matter on January 13, the MLA’s lawyer VBS Negi said.


A woman had accused Mahesh Negi of raping her for several years and fathering her daughter after which Negi and his wife were then booked for rape and criminal intimidation.


VBS Negi said the court has directed the state government and the complainant should get ready for their depositions and the matter would be heard on January 13.


Last month, the BJP MLA from Dwarahat constituency failed to appear before the Dehradun district and sessions court for DNA test sampling in the case citing ill health.


He had to appear before the court as per its order passed on December 18, 2020 in which it had pronounced that Negi and the complainant woman with his daughter should appear before it to provide their samples for DNA test to medical staff from Government Doon Hospital.


The complainant who is married had accused Negi of raping her for two years and fathering her child.


The Dehradun police had earlier submitted a charge sheet against the 30-year-old woman in an extortion and blackmailing case in which she was accused by Negi's wife of trying to extort 5 cr from him by threatening to frame the MLA in a rape case.


But after the woman’s accusations, Negi and his wife were then booked for rape and criminal intimidation.


The woman had demanded a DNA test of her child and Negi to prove her claims.


A case was registered on the same on September 5 on the directions of a local court in Dehradun where she had filed a petition.

The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety.
india news

Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
india news

No chief guest this R-Day

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
This will be the first time in at least five decades that the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, will not have a chief guest.
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta's lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.
india news

SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The state government has sought removal of the Lokayukta, alleging various acts of impropriety and unjustified personal demands by him.
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India's Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International's Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn't have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.
india news

Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
He also rebutted past criticism that India’s progress towards the vaccination drive had been slow. He cautioned states not to let rumours and misinformation to gain currency; many vested interest groups or even corporate rivals may try to derail India’s vaccination programme.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.
india news

30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Yasin Malik, who shunned terrorism to join politics in 1994, has been accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping that he and his associates allegedly executed.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Nadda addressed a “Vijay Sankalpa” (victory pledge) rally in Barak Valley’s Silchar, beginning the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest.
india news

Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws.
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets.
india news

Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Farmers’ unions spearheading the fight against the farm laws said they “are unanimous in their decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”, the statement added.
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner.
india news

PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in New Delhi to discuss the Supreme Court observations.
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places.
india news

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Union minister says no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans.
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India.
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Even in states free from the avian flu so far, consumption of poultry has plunged, several stakeholders said.
File photo: Stubble burning
india news

SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
