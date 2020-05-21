e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand likely to revisit categorisation of zones in the state

Uttarakhand likely to revisit categorisation of zones in the state

According to the zone assessment parameters of the Central government and categorisation of districts, a district is considered a green zone if it does not report any cases in the last 21 days.

dehradun Updated: May 21, 2020 19:26 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
On Wednesday, Tehri Garhwal district reported six new Covid-19 positive cases
On Wednesday, Tehri Garhwal district reported six new Covid-19 positive cases(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Uttarakhand government is likely to decide upon zone categorisation of districts again after many hilly districts reported coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases.

As per the present categorisation in the state, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Champawat districts are in the green zone category. The current zone categorisation was decided on May 18 and is likely to be updated on May 25, as per the bulletin released by the state health department on Thursday.

According to the zone assessment parameters of the Central government and categorisation of districts, a district is considered a green zone if it does not report any cases in the last 21 days. Tehri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Chamoli districts reported Covid-19 positive cases for the first time this week and lost their green zone tag.

On Wednesday, Tehri Garhwal district reported six new Covid-19 positive cases. At present, of the seven green zone districts in the state, four have reported Covid-19 positive cases in the past three days.

Similarly, as per the parametres, if the testing ratio (the number of tests conducted per lakh population) is below 65, then a district should be put under the red zone. If this parametre is followed, then the eight hilly districts of Uttarakhand; Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal, should be put under the red zone category, as per tests done till May 18. Only Dehradun district had conducted over 200 tests per one lakh population in the state.

Dr. SK Gupta, director in-charge of medical and health department Uttarakhand, said, “There might be a change by next week, as some districts have reported new cases in the past few days. We’ll be studying all the parametres and decide on it.”

The government has put six districts in the orange zone, which include Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, and Nainital.

Udham Singh Nagar, an orange zone district, has the highest number of active cases in the state at 22, followed by Dehradun (21)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In