Uttarakhand logs 213 fresh Covid-19 infections, 5 more patients die

Uttarakhand logs 213 fresh Covid-19 infections, 5 more patients die

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A health worker collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test . The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.80%.
A health worker collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test . The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.80%.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand added 213 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the state’s tally of total coronavirus cases to 68,215.

Five more Covid-19 patients also died in the state taking the death toll to 1107.

Out of 68,215 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 61,950 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in Uttarakhand to 90.82%.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.80%. Also, 218 Covid-19 positive people recovered from the viral infection on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin issued on Sunday, a maximum of 80 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Three districts of Champawat, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal did not report any infections on Sunday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 18,967 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (11,484), US Nagar (9,907) and Nainital (7,895). Uttarakhand currently has two containment zones in Dehradun and Almora district each.

