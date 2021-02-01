‘Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal’: AAP’s massive membership drive for 2022 polls
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to hold 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in Uttarakhand.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi on Monday launched a mass outreach campaign named "Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal (Kejriwal in Uttarakhand too)" to prepare for the 2022 assembly polls in the state
During the event, Sisodia flagged off 70 vans with five party workers each. The vans will travel to each of the 70 constituencies and AAP members will hold a total of 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in the state, Sisodia said.
"The state has gone into the poll mode as only about a year is left for the next assembly elections. Considering that, we have launched this massive mass outreach programme to visit every village of the state and hold public meetings so as to add at least one lakh new party members," Sisodia said while launching the campaign.
Each van is earmarked for one constituency.
“They will go among the public and spread the message of Kejriwal model of governance that Uttarakhand needs good schools, government hospitals and mohalla clinics like Delhi for which can only be done by AAP," Arvind Keriwal’s deputy said
The senior AAP leader alleged that the BJP and Congress have taken turns to exploit the state in the last 20 years while depriving its people of development.
"They did nothing for the people. They will be made aware of how Arvind Kejriwal brought significant changes in Delhi in just five years of his governance. The same can be done in Uttarakhand if AAP comes to power which we are sure will happen as people are taking it as a hope," said Sisodia.
The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress however, shrugged off Sisodia's claims.
BJP state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan said, "AAP is expert in only spreading lies and giving false hopes to people which it has been doing in Delhi. But the people of Uttarakhand are smart enough not to for their false hopes."
Congress' state spokesperson Garima Dasauni termed AAP as a party that parachuted into Uttarakhand.
"It knows nothing about the state's demography and political scenario but claims it will win the 2022 elections which is just laughable. It has no significance in Uttarakhand which they will know in the 2022 election results," said Dasauni.
