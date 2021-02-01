IND USA
AAP's Manish Sisodia (in blue) launching 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal' campaign in Dehradun on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal’: AAP’s massive membership drive for 2022 polls

  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to hold 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in Uttarakhand.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi on Monday launched a mass outreach campaign named "Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal (Kejriwal in Uttarakhand too)" to prepare for the 2022 assembly polls in the state

During the event, Sisodia flagged off 70 vans with five party workers each. The vans will travel to each of the 70 constituencies and AAP members will hold a total of 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in the state, Sisodia said.

"The state has gone into the poll mode as only about a year is left for the next assembly elections. Considering that, we have launched this massive mass outreach programme to visit every village of the state and hold public meetings so as to add at least one lakh new party members," Sisodia said while launching the campaign.

Each van is earmarked for one constituency.

“They will go among the public and spread the message of Kejriwal model of governance that Uttarakhand needs good schools, government hospitals and mohalla clinics like Delhi for which can only be done by AAP," Arvind Keriwal’s deputy said

The senior AAP leader alleged that the BJP and Congress have taken turns to exploit the state in the last 20 years while depriving its people of development.

"They did nothing for the people. They will be made aware of how Arvind Kejriwal brought significant changes in Delhi in just five years of his governance. The same can be done in Uttarakhand if AAP comes to power which we are sure will happen as people are taking it as a hope," said Sisodia.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress however, shrugged off Sisodia's claims.

BJP state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan said, "AAP is expert in only spreading lies and giving false hopes to people which it has been doing in Delhi. But the people of Uttarakhand are smart enough not to for their false hopes."

Congress' state spokesperson Garima Dasauni termed AAP as a party that parachuted into Uttarakhand.

"It knows nothing about the state's demography and political scenario but claims it will win the 2022 elections which is just laughable. It has no significance in Uttarakhand which they will know in the 2022 election results," said Dasauni.

An official along with team of National Security Guard (NSG) visit the explosion site near the Israel Embassy to examine characteristics of explosives used, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Israel embassy blast: Netanyahu talks to PM Modi, thanks for govt's efforts

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu phones PM Modi, thanks him for keeping its diplomats safe
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin in the Covid-19 vaccination room at the Super Speciality Hospital Hospital in Srinagar, India, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. India's domestic vaccine program administers one of two shots: the�AstraZeneca Plc�vaccine, manufactured by the�Serum Institute of India Ltd., or the Covaxin shot developed by�Bharat Biotech International Ltd., a private company based in Hyderabad. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 casualties in Jammu and Kashmir fall 71% in January

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • It is for the first time since June that the monthly death count has gone below one hundred in Jammu and Kashmir.
The border conflict with China forced India to speed up the purchase of smart air-to-ground weapons, missiles, rockets, air defence systems, GPS-guided artillery ammunition, tank ammunition and assault rifles. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

India spent 20,776 crore on emergency defence purchase amid border row

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • The hike in capital expenditure -- from 1.13 lakh crore to 1.35 lakh crore -- was one of the highlights of the Budget. It has gone up by almost 19% at a time when India is planning to buy new fighter jets, medium transport aircraft, light combat helicopters and surface-to-air missiles.
For the first time, a budget provision of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the national capital region and adjoining areas.(AP (Representative Image))
india news

Union Budget 2021: Govt earmarks 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:09 PM IST
While it has reduced the amount allocated to the climate change action plan by 10 crore and to Project Tiger by 50 crore, the amount for National Coastal Mission has been almost doubled from 103 crore in the last fiscal to 200 crore in 2021-22.
The chief minister said that a Central team will visit Tamil Nadu again from February 3-5 to assess the extent of crop loss of farmers.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM announces financial relief to farmers affected by crop loss

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The relief sum of 1,116.97 crore will be credited directly to their bank accounts, he said in a statement. Owing to the heavy rains last month, a total of 6,62,689 hectares of agricultural crops besides 18,645 hectares of horticultural crops were damaged, the chief minister said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
india news

Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underlines govt’s focus on poll-bound states

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will face state elections in April-May this year
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking on the Union budget in Dehradun on Monday(HT PHOTO)
india news

Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Trivendra Singh Rawat said the budget will also develop the medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: FM announces seven more measures for agri sector

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Twitter is moving to ease the restrictions against the users. These accounts are accessible outside India; legal teams are working to find feasible solutions, a person familiar with the matter said
Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema reach farmers' protest site against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Centre asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for 'hateful' tweets on farm protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Ahead of the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day, which turned violent, Delhi Police reported over 300 Pakistan-based Twitter handles trying to vitiate farmers' protest.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said if WhatsApp does not file its reply, then the averment made in the writ petition filed by petitioner Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will be taken as accepted.(PTI)
india news

SC seeks WhatsApp reply on plea for non-sharing of UPI data with any third party

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Several interlocutory applications have been filed in the plea which also seek direction for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not “exploited” or used in any manner other than for processing payments.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
india news

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police has registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo)
india news

Union minister Tomar, NCP chief spar over farm laws

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has alleged that Narendra Tomar is not bringing proper facts before the people, assuring that the new laws will not affect the mandis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news

India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out
