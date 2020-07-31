e-paper
Uttarakhand: One killed, two feared dead after house collapses due to heavy rain

Uttarakhand: One killed, two feared dead after house collapses due to heavy rain

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:46 IST
Dehradun: One person has died and two others of the same family are feared dead after they got buried under the debris of their house, which collapsed due to heavy rains at Kunjapuri in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Friday early morning, officials said.

An operation has been launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel to retrieve the bodies of the two other persons, who are feared to be dead, officials said.

“The house collapsed at around 5 am while three persons of a family, including two women and a boy, were sleeping following heavy overnight rains,” said Praveen Alok, media in-charge, SDRF.

“We were informed about the incident at around 6 am and a team was sent from our base in Rishikesh. So far, the body of a girl (20), identified as Ankita, has been retrieved,” said Alok.

“The team has spotted the body of the boy under the debris. The third person is also feared to be dead. However, her body is yet to be found. The rescue operation is still on,” he added.

The SDRF personnel also rescued some people after rainwater gushed into their house at Dehradun’s Raipur neighbourhood late at night on Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

At least 15 people have died in Uttarakhand in the past week in various incidents of collapsed houses and landslides caused by heavy rains across the hill state.

