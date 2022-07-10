Uttarakhand police start registration of pilgrims for Kanwar Yatra

In a first, the Uttarakhand police have started registration of pilgrims for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra which is expected to draw around 4 crore devotees to Haridwar. The registration, however, is not mandatory, the police have clarified.

For the registration, one has to first visit https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/Kavad, then enter the mobile number on which an OTP will be received.

After entering the details like ID card, date of traveling, mode of transportation, and emergency contact, the registration will be complete.

Earlier this week, the Delhi police launched a similar registration facility.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said the data bank will help the police to ensure the safety of pilgrims and better management of pilgrimage.

He said the registration is not mandatory and they have just requested devotees to get themselves registered for their ease and comfort during the pilgrimage.

“In case of any mishap, we can also contact their family members,’’ he added.

Expecting a record pilgrim turnout on the lines of the Char Dham Yatra, the police have beefed up the overall security arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra commencing after a gap of two years owing to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage for all. Recently, the police had chalked out an elaborate traffic diversion plan for the yatra.

Around 10,000 security personnel, including home guards, will be deployed for maintenance of law and order and management of traffic movement during the Kanwar yatra, the police said.

The state police chief, however, warned that the police will not tolerate hooliganism during the pilgrimage and added that DJ sets, which create noise pollution, will not be allowed during the yatra. CCTVs and drone cameras will also be used for effective surveillance, he said.

Kanwar Yatra will be held this year between July 16 and July 26. It is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga water which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.