Uttarakhand rain: IMD issues ‘red’ alert, warns of landslides and waterlogging. Details

In the wake of incessant rainfall lashing parts of Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a 'red' alert and 'orange' alert from August 11-14 in most of the districts of the hill state.

Uttarakhand SDRF and NDRF personnel conduct a search operation following a landslide due to heavy rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Uttarakhand Police issued an advisory warning people of possible landslides and severe waterlogging amid the possibility of heavy showers along with thunderstorms.

1. There is a possibility of lightning and very heavy to very heavy rain with thunder.

2. Possibility of landslides and rock fall at sensitive places.

3. Sudden rise in the water level of rivers and drains and water-logging in low-lying areas.

It also advised the people to take necessary precautions to avoid any mishap like to be careful while travelling; taking shelter in safe and concrete houses, and avoiding trees; and avoiding exploring adventure activities and keep checking the weather forecast.

According to the IMD data, the state reported 20.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours (up to 8.30 am Thursday) with a maximum of 109.6 mm rainfall in Dehradun followed by 65.3 mm rainfall in Udham Singh Nagar and 34.2 mm rainfall in Champawat.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Thursday. A 12-year-old girl died when a wall of her house collapsed in Majri in Doiwala area of Dehradun on Wednesday night, while, in Nainital, a 15-year-old boy drowned on Thursday while crossing the Baur River in Kaladhungi area, news agency PTI reported.

Adding to the ferry, rainwater inundated around 100 houses in Muni ki Reti area near Rishikesh late on Wednesday prompting the administration to shift the residents to safe locations.

Additionally, landslides triggered by heavy downpours blocked the highways leading to the holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri. Pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped and were advised to rest at safe locations till the restoration of the route.

Meanwhile, two bodies of Gaurikund landslide victims were also recovered on Thursday, seven days after the incident, taking the death toll in the tragedy to five, PTI reported. The landslide, in which 23 people were washed away, occurred on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, washing away three shops located close to a rain-fed waterfall in Gaurikund and around 50 metre above the Mandakini river, which was in spate.

Heavy rains have caused widespread damage in the hill state. The incessant rains have caused significant damage in many areas, including Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, and Nainital districts, where bridges and roads have been washed away.

(With inputs from agencies)

