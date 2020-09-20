Uttarakhand reports biggest single-day spike with 2,078 new Covid-19 cases, 14 people die

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:16 IST

Uttarakhand on Saturday recorded the biggest single-day spike in fresh Covid-19 cases with 2,078 patients. With this the state’s tally of total cases increased to 40,085 and crossed the 40,000 mark.

The state also reported 878 recoveries on Saturday with a maximum of 325 from US Nagar, taking the tally of total recoveries to 26,973. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 67.29% and the rate of doubling of cases stands at 20.78 days.

The state recorded the death of 14 Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll increased to 478 in the state. Out of the 478 deaths, 151 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, a maximum of 668 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by US Nagar (397), Haridwar (289), Nainital (231), Tehri (146), Pauri (99), Uttarkashi (67), Chamoli (54), Almora (43), Pithoragarh (39), Champawat (19), Bageshwar (13), and Rudraprayag (13).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum 10,277 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (8087), US Nagar (7340) and Nainital (5033).

The state has so far tested over 5.94 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited. The infection rate stands at 7.01% in the state at present.

Uttarakhand currently has 492 containment zones in nine districts including a maximum of 369 in Haridwar district.

Anoop Nautiyal, the founder of Dehradun-based think-tank Social Development for Communities that has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the hill state, said, “With continuous rise in cases, Dehradun has now crossed over 10,000 cases. This is alarming and needs the highest levels of intervention from the state government. As per official figures, the infection rate in Dehradun district is at an average of 31% for the past one week. If we look at today’s cases (Saturday) the infection rate is around 40% in Dehradun. Experts and the state government need to identify the spread in the district and take immediate steps.”