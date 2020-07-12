Uttarakhand’s Kashipur imposes 48-hour complete lockdown after 32 Covid-19 cases in a day

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:11 IST

Authorities in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur imposed a 48-hour complete lockdown from Saturday morning after a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day.

An order released by the district administration on Saturday morning said a “complete lockdown is being imposed with immediate effect from 10 am of July 11 till 12 am midnight of July 12-13” looking at the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Kashipur area.

The order said apart from essential services, all markets and business activities will remain completely shut in the area falling under Kashipur urban local body. Those found violating the lockdown will be booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Dr DS Panchpal, the chief medical officer of Udham Singh Nagar, said that 32 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Kashipur region in the past 24 hours (till the filing of this copy).

“There was a marriage procession that took place in Kashipur recently, where one of the attendees tested positive. After contact tracing, more people tested positive and now over 50 people who attended the wedding or came in contact with the attendees are under the health department’s scanner,” Panchpal said.

On Saturday, 45 fresh cases were reported from Uttarakhand, taking the state’s tally of cases to 3,417. Out of the 3,417 cases, 2,718 people have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the state to 79.54%.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, 45 fresh cases included maximum 21 from Dehradun district, followed by US Nagar (14), Almora (3), Chamoli (1), Haridwar (3) Tehri Garhwal (2) and Rudraprayag (1).

Most of the fresh cases have been reported in case of people who had travelled to Delhi, Maharashtra, Saharanpur, Gujarat, Tripura, Kerala and Hisar.

The travel history was not available for seven people who tested positive on Saturday and 15 cases were found to be close contacts of earlier positive cases. Two healthcare workers from Dehradun also tested positive.

Twelve Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum of six patients from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 50.33 days, while the infection rate is 4.06%. The state has so far tested over 92,000 samples of which results of over 5,200 are awaited.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday held a review meeting of the work being done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in the state and instructed all district magistrates to ensure that regular monitoring of those in home quarantine is done.

Rawat said that the surveillance system needs to be further strengthened in the state.

“Special vigilance is required in the four plains districts Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. Special attention should be paid to sanitization in these districts. At present, 473 out of 558 active Covid-19 cases are from these four districts,” said the chief minister.

“There are 85 active cases in the remaining nine districts. Physical distancing at vegetable markets and tourist places and other standards of Covid-19 should be fully complied with. Containment zones should be made on micro levels so that they are also monitored properly and people do not have unnecessary problems,” he added.

He further instructed Nainital’s district magistrate that a 500-bed Covid Care Centre should be built in Nainital with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

“At present, Uttarakhand is second in the country after Ladakh in recovery rate. For effective control over Covid-19 cases in districts that share boundaries with other states, the administration should coordinate with the districts of neighbouring states for better vigilance,” Rawat said.