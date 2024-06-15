Uttarakhand: Tempo traveller with over 23 people falls in gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, 8 killed

Uttarakhand accident news: Around eight people were killed and 15 others injured after a tempo traveller, with more than 23 people onboard, fell into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday, said State Disaster Response Force commandant Manikant Mishra. The SDRF officer added that the death toll is likely to go up as some of those injured are in serious condition. Uttarakhand accident: A tempo traveller, with over 23 people onboard, fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. (HT photo)

Manikant Mishra said it was immediately not clear how many people were travelling in the tempo traveller.

News agency ANI reported that the SDRF and police teams were carrying out rescue work. So far, two injured people have been sent to a hospital by the teams in an ambulance.

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “People seriously injured in the Rudraprayag road accident are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Instructions have been given to the officials for better treatment of the injured. Our government is committed to provide all possible help to the injured.”

In an earlier post on X (formally Twitter), Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

“I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Uttarakhand chief minister added.

Amit Shah reacts to Uttarakhand accident

Union home minister Amit Shah offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

2 killed, 6 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

In an unrelated incident, two people died, and six others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Sewar police station area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday morning.

The injured have been admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Singh (57) and Harbhan (35), police said.

The bus was going from Bayana to Bharatpur while the truck was coming from Mathura. The truck hit the bus head-on near the Mustard Research Center. After this, the truck rammed into a house, they said.

The bus and the truck have been seized, police said.