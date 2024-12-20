Uttarakhand to launch verification drive of madrasas, Opposition hits back

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand police will launch a verification drive for madrasas following complaints that some of them are operating illegally, a senior police officer said on Friday. Uttarakhand police will launch a verification drive for madrasas (Pic for representation)

Nilesh Anand Bharne, inspector general of police (crime, and law and order), said the decision to conduct the drive was taken following instructions from the chief minister Pushkar Dhami’s office.

“The objective of the verification drive is to ensure transparency for all madrasas operating in the state. It is also crucial for the safety of children studying in madrasas and for maintaining law and order,” said Bharne, who is also the spokesperson for the state police.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into their registration. The verification will also examine their funding details and whether children from outside the state study in these madrasas,” he said.

The senior police officer added that district magistrates have also been ordered to form a committee of all departments concerned, for the verification of madrasas, and these panels are required to submit their report within one month.

Uttarakhand has about 415 madrassas affiliated with the Uttarakhand Madrassa Board and 117 that come under the purview of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board. Besides, the state also has dozens of unregistered madrasas.

According to the 2011 census, Uttarakhand has a 13.9% Muslim population, mostly in the Terai area. Haridwar and US Nagar districts have over 34% and 22% Muslim populations, respectively.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara criticised the move, saying it was yet another effort to polarise the state’s population.

“They have been trying to target a particular community with their divisive politics. They previously targeted mazars in forest areas but gave up when they found other religious structures on encroached land. Now, they are focusing on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC),” he said.

Mahara alleged that the BJP is trying to divert people’s attention from real issues such as the law and order situation and development, where they have failed.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shadab Shams, however, countered the criticism.

“Our government is working with a pious intention. It will take action against madrasas operating illegally. Those that are properly registered will not be affected,” he said.

“The Congress is known for its communal politics, and they are doing the same now,” he added.

Political analyst SMA Kazmi, who has been tracking the state politics for over two decades, said, “The targeting of the Muslim community in the hill state has intensified over the years. From Trivendra Singh Rawat to Pushkar Singh Dhami, it has become a winning agenda for the ruling BJP.”