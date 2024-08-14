Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.31 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 14, 2024, is 25.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.31 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|27.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|28.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|22.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 20, 2024
|21.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|25.48 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.31 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
SHARE
Copy