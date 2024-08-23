Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.66 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 24.06 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 21.5 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 28.36 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 28.84 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 23, 2024, is 25.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.66 °C and 26.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.14 °C and 24.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

