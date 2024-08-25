Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.39 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 26, 2024 28.26 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 24.69 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 27.78 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 28.71 °C Moderate rain August 31, 2024 28.23 °C Moderate rain September 1, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 25, 2024, is 27.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.39 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024

