Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.6 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 27.94 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 28.45 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 29.31 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 29.27 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 29.05 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 28.2 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 26.38 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 27, 2024, is 27.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.6 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

