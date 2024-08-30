Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 31, 2024 29.39 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 22.76 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 26.09 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 25.07 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 18.54 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.03 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.67 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.76 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.56 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 30, 2024, is 27.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 30.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.