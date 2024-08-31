Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.58 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 28.54 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 27.37 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 23.84 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 21.87 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 27.18 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 27.48 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 24.12 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 31, 2024, is 27.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.58 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024

