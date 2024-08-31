Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.58 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 31, 2024, is 27.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.58 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 1, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|27.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|23.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|21.87 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 6, 2024
|27.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|24.12 °C
|Moderate rain
