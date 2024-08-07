Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 7, 2024, is 20.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.54 °C and 23.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 23.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 23.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 8, 2024
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|27.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|23.04 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|21.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 14, 2024
|28.96 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.36 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
SHARE
Copy