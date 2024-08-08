 Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.71 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.71 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 8, 2024, is 26.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.71 °C and 28.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 27.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 9, 2024 26.8 °C Moderate rain
August 10, 2024 26.23 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 11, 2024 23.85 °C Moderate rain
August 12, 2024 26.99 °C Moderate rain
August 13, 2024 27.95 °C Moderate rain
August 14, 2024 27.57 °C Moderate rain
August 15, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.18 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.91 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 22.94 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.92 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.42 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on August 08, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on August 08, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
Thursday, August 08, 2024
