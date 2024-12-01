Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 20.66 °C Sky is clear December 3, 2024 20.28 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 19.73 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 19.98 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 19.19 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 17.65 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 11.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 1, 2024, is 18.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.37 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.37 °C and 21.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

