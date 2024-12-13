Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 13, 2024, is 15.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.23 °C and 19.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.29 °C and 21.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.29 °C and 21.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|15.27
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|19.57
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|21.38
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|21.68
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|20.68
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|18.57
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|20.28
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
SHARE
Copy