Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 18, 2024, is 17.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.67 °C and 22.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.37 °C and 20.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|17.38
|Sky is clear
|December 20, 2024
|19.49
|Broken clouds
|December 21, 2024
|17.97
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|18.00
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|18.68
|Overcast clouds
|December 24, 2024
|18.66
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|16.66
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
