Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 3, 2024, is 20.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.59 °C and 21.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.62 °C and 21.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 4, 2024 20.66 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 20.42 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 19.4 °C Sky is clear
December 7, 2024 18.06 °C Sky is clear
December 8, 2024 16.9 °C Light rain
December 9, 2024 15.09 °C Few clouds
December 10, 2024 16.98 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on December 03, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on December 03, 2024

India News, Weather Today, Latest News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
