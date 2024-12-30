Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.01 °C and 18.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 13.56 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 16.89 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 17.71 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 18.83 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 20.24 Scattered clouds January 5, 2025 21.73 Overcast clouds January 6, 2025 21.40 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear

