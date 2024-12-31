Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 31, 2024





Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.05 °C and 19.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 1, 2025 14.49 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 18.17 Few clouds January 3, 2025 19.43 Few clouds January 4, 2025 21.13 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 21.95 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 21.47 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 14.84 Light rain

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.65 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.59 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.52 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.91 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.56 °C Scattered clouds

