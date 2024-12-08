Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 9, 2024 12.19 °C Light rain December 10, 2024 14.69 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 18.76 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.37 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 18.13 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.94 °C Broken clouds December 15, 2024 22.35 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 8, 2024, is 14.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.35 °C and 17.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.7 °C and 13.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

