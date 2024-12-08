Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on December 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 8, 2024, is 14.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.35 °C and 17.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.7 °C and 13.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 9, 2024 12.19 °C Light rain
December 10, 2024 14.69 °C Sky is clear
December 11, 2024 18.76 °C Sky is clear
December 12, 2024 19.37 °C Sky is clear
December 13, 2024 18.13 °C Sky is clear
December 14, 2024 19.94 °C Broken clouds
December 15, 2024 22.35 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on December 08, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on December 08, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On