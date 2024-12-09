Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 10, 2024 14.43 °C Sky is clear December 11, 2024 18.59 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 19.16 °C Sky is clear December 13, 2024 18.69 °C Sky is clear December 14, 2024 19.86 °C Scattered clouds December 15, 2024 21.47 °C Sky is clear December 16, 2024 22.11 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.79 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 28.04 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.57 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 22.12 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.43 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on December 9, 2024, is 11.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.63 °C and 13.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.18 °C and 16.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

