Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 16, 2025, is 17.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 21.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.31 °C and 22.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 17, 2025 17.50 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 21.44 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 21.71 Few clouds February 20, 2025 22.95 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 17.93 Light rain February 22, 2025 21.32 Light rain February 23, 2025 22.44 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.41 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.47 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.76 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



