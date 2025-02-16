Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 16, 2025, is 17.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 21.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.31 °C and 22.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|17.50
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|21.44
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|21.71
|Few clouds
|February 20, 2025
|22.95
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|17.93
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|21.32
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|22.44
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
