Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 10, 2025, is 16.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.23 °C and 20.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.85 °C and 19.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 11, 2025
|16.17
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|18.20
|Sky is clear
|January 13, 2025
|10.52
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|15.03
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|17.08
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.57
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|19.12
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.