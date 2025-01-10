Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 10, 2025, is 16.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.23 °C and 20.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on January 10, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.85 °C and 19.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 11, 202516.17Sky is clear
January 12, 202518.20Sky is clear
January 13, 202510.52Light rain
January 14, 202515.03Sky is clear
January 15, 202517.08Sky is clear
January 16, 202518.57Sky is clear
January 17, 202519.12Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.2 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata20.24 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.26 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.07 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.8 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.66 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi18.92 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

