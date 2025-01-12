Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 12, 2025, is 13.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.66 °C and 16.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on January 12, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.43 °C and 17.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 13, 202513.11Broken clouds
January 14, 202515.67Sky is clear
January 15, 202517.74Sky is clear
January 16, 202518.49Sky is clear
January 17, 202513.49Light rain
January 18, 202515.52Sky is clear
January 19, 202519.37Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.51 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.2 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad24.95 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad22.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
