Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 12, 2025, is 13.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.66 °C and 16.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:31 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.43 °C and 17.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 13.11 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 15.67 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 17.74 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 18.49 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 13.49 Light rain January 18, 2025 15.52 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.37 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



