Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 12, 2025, is 13.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.66 °C and 16.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.43 °C and 17.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 13, 2025
|13.11
|Broken clouds
|January 14, 2025
|15.67
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|17.74
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.49
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|13.49
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|15.52
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.37
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
