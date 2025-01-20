Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 20, 2025, is 19.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 23.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.35 °C and 22.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 21, 2025
|19.75
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|21.46
|Broken clouds
|January 23, 2025
|21.45
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|16.34
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|18.87
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|20.05
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|21.21
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.