Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 20, 2025, is 19.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 23.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on January 20, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.35 °C and 22.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 21, 202519.75Overcast clouds
January 22, 202521.46Broken clouds
January 23, 202521.45Sky is clear
January 24, 202516.34Light rain
January 25, 202518.87Sky is clear
January 26, 202520.05Sky is clear
January 27, 202521.21Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.51 °C Few clouds
Kolkata21.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.59 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru24.28 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.09 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.66 °C Scattered clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On