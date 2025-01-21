Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 21, 2025, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.33 °C and 21.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 22.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 22, 2025
|18.49
|Broken clouds
|January 23, 2025
|20.92
|Broken clouds
|January 24, 2025
|18.67
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|18.42
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|19.39
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|20.49
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|20.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.