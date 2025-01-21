Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 21, 2025, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.33 °C and 21.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 22.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 22, 2025 18.49 Broken clouds January 23, 2025 20.92 Broken clouds January 24, 2025 18.67 Light rain January 25, 2025 18.42 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 19.39 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 20.49 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 20.04 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.26 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.3 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.07 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.05 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 25.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.55 °C Sky is clear



