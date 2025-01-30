Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 30, 2025, is 16.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.53 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.37 °C and 21.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 16.98 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 19.69 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 19.87 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 20.44 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.80 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 19.44 Light rain February 6, 2025 17.17 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.88 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



