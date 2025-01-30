Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 30, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 30, 2025, is 16.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.53 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on January 30, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.37 °C and 21.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 31, 202516.98Sky is clear
February 1, 202519.69Sky is clear
February 2, 202519.87Sky is clear
February 3, 202520.44Sky is clear
February 4, 202523.80Sky is clear
February 5, 202519.44Light rain
February 6, 202517.17Moderate rain


Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.88 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata26.0 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.53 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru24.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad26.11 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.38 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.82 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
