Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 5, 2025, is 19.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.27 °C and 23.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:26 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.74 °C and 19.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 19.06 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 17.52 Light rain January 8, 2025 16.88 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 17.29 Few clouds January 10, 2025 18.13 Overcast clouds January 11, 2025 19.73 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 18.01 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds



