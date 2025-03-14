Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 14, 2025, is 20.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.73 °C and 24.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.75 °C and 22.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 20.67 Few clouds March 16, 2025 16.54 Moderate rain March 17, 2025 20.96 Light rain March 18, 2025 22.44 Light rain March 19, 2025 23.03 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 25.43 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 25.20 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds



