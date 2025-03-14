Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 14, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 14, 2025, is 20.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.73 °C and 24.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on March 14, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.75 °C and 22.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 15, 202520.67Few clouds
March 16, 202516.54Moderate rain
March 17, 202520.96Light rain
March 18, 202522.44Light rain
March 19, 202523.03Sky is clear
March 20, 202525.43Overcast clouds
March 21, 202525.20Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.14 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata32.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai31.37 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru29.57 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad34.12 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.61 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.26 °C Scattered clouds




This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

