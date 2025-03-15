Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 15, 2025, is 21.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.29 °C and 23.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.93 °C and 24.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 21.26 Moderate rain March 17, 2025 24.57 Light rain March 18, 2025 23.60 Light rain March 19, 2025 23.64 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 25.59 Light rain March 21, 2025 25.38 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 25.79 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.