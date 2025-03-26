Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.98 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 26, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 26, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 26, 2025, is 27.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.98 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on March 26, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 27, 202527.39Sky is clear
March 28, 202528.91Sky is clear
March 29, 202528.18Sky is clear
March 30, 202527.81Overcast clouds
March 31, 202529.02Sky is clear
April 1, 202528.83Sky is clear
April 2, 202529.37Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata34.62 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.98 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.55 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad34.88 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.64 °C Sky is clear
Delhi35.58 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

