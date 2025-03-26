Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.98 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 26, 2025, is 27.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.98 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 27, 2025 27.39 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 28.91 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 28.18 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 27.81 Overcast clouds March 31, 2025 29.02 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 28.83 Sky is clear April 2, 2025 29.37 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 34.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.98 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 34.88 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.64 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.58 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



