Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.98 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 26, 2025, is 27.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.98 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.3 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|27.39
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|28.91
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|28.18
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|27.81
|Overcast clouds
|March 31, 2025
|29.02
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|28.83
|Sky is clear
|April 2, 2025
|29.37
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
