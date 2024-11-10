Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 10, 2024
Nov 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 10, 2024, is 18.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.75 °C and 24.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.41 °C and 24.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 11, 2024
|22.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|21.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|22.72 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|22.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|23.38 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|22.83 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|22.3 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
