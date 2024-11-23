Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 23, 2024
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 23, 2024, is 14.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.69 °C and 19.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.68 °C and 20.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 24, 2024
|18.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 25, 2024
|19.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|19.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 27, 2024
|20.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|19.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|20.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 30, 2024
|21.72 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
