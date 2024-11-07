Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 8, 2024 23.15 °C Light rain November 9, 2024 22.42 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 23.3 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 23.0 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 22.6 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 22.56 °C Broken clouds November 14, 2024 22.41 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.77 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.06 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.26 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.02 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 7, 2024, is 19.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.52 °C and 24.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 8, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.31 °C and 24.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.