Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 12, 2024 24.41 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 24.32 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 25.24 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 24.95 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 24.98 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 24.71 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 24.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 11, 2024, is 20.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.47 °C and 26.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.82 °C and 26.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.