Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.75 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 11, 2024, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.75 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.45 °C and 20.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|18.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|19.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|25.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|19.92 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|26.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|26.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|19.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
