Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.75 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 18.95 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 19.01 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 25.49 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 19.92 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 26.67 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 26.49 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 19.28 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 11, 2024, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.75 °C and 28.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.45 °C and 20.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.