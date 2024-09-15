Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.58 °C and 28.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 16, 2024 27.99 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain
September 18, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 28.1 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain
September 22, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on September 15, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on September 15, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On