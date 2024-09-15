Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 27.99 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 28.1 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 26.83 °C Moderate rain September 22, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.58 °C and 28.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

