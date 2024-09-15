Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.42 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.58 °C and 28.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|26.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 22, 2024
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
