Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 20.92 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 28.03 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 28.46 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 29.21 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 30.49 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 28.52 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.82 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 21.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.