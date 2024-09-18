Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 28.24 °C Broken clouds September 20, 2024 28.64 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 28.23 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 28.2 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 29.93 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 29.09 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 27.86 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 18, 2024, is 20.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.24 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

