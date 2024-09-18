Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 18, 2024, is 20.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.24 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 19, 2024 28.24 °C Broken clouds
September 20, 2024 28.64 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 28.23 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 28.2 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 29.93 °C Light rain
September 24, 2024 29.09 °C Light rain
September 25, 2024 27.86 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on September 18, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
