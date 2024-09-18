Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 18, 2024, is 20.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.24 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 20, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
SHARE
Copy