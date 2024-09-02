Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 21.59 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 26.54 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 27.4 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 25.8 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 27.35 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 27.7 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 29.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 2, 2024, is 24.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.47 °C and 24.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 25.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

