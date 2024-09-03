Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
Sep 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 3, 2024, is 21.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.52 °C and 23.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.7 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.7 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 4, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|25.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 6, 2024
|26.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|26.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 8, 2024
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|28.99 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
SHARE
Copy