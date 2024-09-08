Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 9, 2024 28.43 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain September 11, 2024 27.86 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 25.02 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 18.4 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 19.28 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 24.46 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 8, 2024, is 26.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.58 °C and 29.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.44 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

