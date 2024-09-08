 Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.58 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 8, 2024, is 26.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.58 °C and 29.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.44 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 9, 2024 28.43 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain
September 11, 2024 27.86 °C Moderate rain
September 12, 2024 25.02 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 18.4 °C Moderate rain
September 14, 2024 19.28 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 24.46 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on September 08, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on September 08, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On