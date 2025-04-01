Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand CM Dhami renames Gajiwali village, locals celebrate

ANI |
Apr 01, 2025 10:17 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Dhami has announced the renaming of certain places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

Locals in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday celebrated the state government's decision to change the name of Gajiwali village to Arya Nagar, among various other villages to "honour public sentiment, Indian culture and heritage." The had been wanting to have the names changed for a long time.

Residents of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district rejoiced over the state government's decision to rename Gajiwali hamlet and many other villages to Arya Nagar in an effort to "honour public sentiment, Indian culture and heritage." (PTI)
Residents of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district rejoiced over the state government's decision to rename Gajiwali hamlet and many other villages to Arya Nagar in an effort to "honour public sentiment, Indian culture and heritage." (PTI)

"The atmosphere is like Diwali or Holi. This was the demand of the villagers for a long time and long ago, we had made a proposal to former minister (Yatishwaranand) Swami too," said a villager, Devendra Singh Negi, to ANI.

"He took a big initiative and reached out to (Pushkar Singh) Dhami. Dhami ji has done the work of changing the name of the village. We celebrated with dhols (drums), distributing sweets, people have taken an off to celebrate," he added.

Also read: 8 labourers lost their lives, while 46 were rescued: Govt tells Parl on Uttarakhand avalanche

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami announced the renaming of certain places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

Another villager, Subodh Kumar Gupta, talking about the change of Gajiwali to Aryanagar told ANI, "I would first like to thank CM Dhami on behalf of all villagers, and this is an initiative for development, the future generations of our children would benefit from this. We used to say that people did not know about us because of the name Gajiwali, and now people will know."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami, while talking about the decision, told reporters that the decision to rename the 11 places of the four districts of the state was based on the culture and the sentiments of the local people.

"The names of the locations should be according to the culture, sentiments of local people, and Devbhoomi. The people have welcomed this step," CM Dhami said.

This initiative aims to inspire people by honouring great personalities who have contributed to the preservation of Indian culture, according to an official statement.

Also read: Uttarakhand gurdwara murder accused caught after escaping police custody

In Haridwar district, Aurangzebpur will be called Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali will change to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur Kursli to Ambedkar Nagar, Indrishpur to Nandpur, Khanpur to Shri Krishna Pur, and Akbarpur Fazalpur to Vijayanagar, as per CM Dhami's announcement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Uttarakhand CM Dhami renames Gajiwali village, locals celebrate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On